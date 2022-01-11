MARTHA LOU PRICHARD, 90, of Ashland, widow of Lloyd Stanley Prichard, died Jan. 7 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. She formerly worked at Pollack Jewelers in Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Steen Funeral Home 13th St. Chapel. Entombment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

