MARY ALINE JACOBS, of Olive Hill, Ky., widow of Sam McCormick and Henry Jacobs, died Jan. 7 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. She was a retired elementary school teacher. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at Gregoryville Christian Church, Grayson, Ky. Private entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, Ashland. Visitation one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

