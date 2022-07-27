Mary Elizabeth Roman
MARY ELIZABETH ROMAN, 72, of Ashland, Kentucky, wife of John A. Roman, died Saturday morning, July 23, 2022, in King's Daughters Medical Center following a sudden illness. Mary was born June 21, 1950, in Huntington, West Virginia. She graduated from Wayne County High School in 1968 and Berea College in Berea, Ky., in 1972. She was a retired analytical chemist with Marathon Petroleum. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma St. Clair, and her father, Thomas Adkins. Surviving in addition to her husband include a son, John D. Roman of West Hollywood, California; a daughter, Joy Roman of Royal Oak, Michigan; two brothers, John Adkins of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and Jerry St. Clair of Wayne County, West Virginia; and a sister, Sarah Elkins of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. No memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund (AARF 12365 Kevin Ave., Ashland, KY 41102). Arrangements are under the direction of Preston Family Funeral Home.

