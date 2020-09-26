Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARY ELIZABETH WOLFE, 100, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Ashland, widow of Delbert Timothy Wolfe, died Sept. 14 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a celebration of life 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to Karen W. Frailie Christian Education Fund, P.O. Box 829, Ashland, KY 41105-0829; Lexington Rescue Mission, 444 Glen Arvin Ave., Lexington, KY 40508; The Salvation Army; or to your favorite charity. Livestreaming will be available at www.steenfuneralhome.com.

