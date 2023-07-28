The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MARY FRANCES BANKS, 96, of Ashland, widow of C. Wendell Banks, died July 25 at home. She retired from the Cabinet for Health & Family Services, Department of Social Insurance with child support enforcement. Home going services will be at 1 p.m. July 30 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. James AME Church, 333 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Ashland, KY 41101 or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

