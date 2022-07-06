MARY KATHLEEN SALMON PENNINGTON, age 98, was called home by our heavenly father. In her new life, Kathleen will be greeted at the gates of Heaven by her husband of 74 years.
Kathleen was born on October 9th, 1923 to the late Clarence Salmon and Hazel Salmon Estocada. She was also raised by a special step-father Al Estocada who also has passed on. She attended the Catlettsburg First Church of the Nazarene. Kathleen had the hardest job of them all. She was a homemaker. Kathleen was known for taking care of everyone. She was a girl scout, Brownie, and Cub Scout leader. Kathleen loved to watch sports and especially loved watching when her grandchildren were on the team. Kathleen was a creative person and loved doing crafts and loved them even more around the holidays or special events. She had a loving soul and sweet smile that will be missed by so many that knew and loved her.
Kathleen is survived by one daughter Lillian "Lil" Adams and her husband Larry of Catlettsburg, Ky; two devoted grandchildren, David Pennington and his wife Becky of Gahanna, Ohio, and Jessie Lynnette Stevens of Catlettsburg, Ky.; six step-grandchildren, Sue Ann Barger, her husband James of Disputana, Va., Christene Adams of Columbus, Ohio, Brenda Adams of Columbus, Ohio, Larry Adams Jr. his wife Angie of Greenup, Ky., Eric Adams of Inglis, Fla., and Lori Messinger, her husband Brian of Barboursville, W.Va; four great-grandchildren, Aaron Stevens, Nate Stevens, Bud Pennington and Micheal Pennington, six great- great-grandchildren, Kylie, Jaymond, Olivia, Jaxon, Noah and John; one sister, Lola Haffcke of Greenville, Tenn.
In addition to her parents and stepfather, Kathleen is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Earl Pennington and John Pennington; two brothers, Raymond Salmon and Norman Salmon; and one sister, Barbara Ruth Brown.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the hospice team for how they treated Kathleen with such care and respect.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Kathleen's name to Community Hospice of Ashland, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.
A funeral service to honor the memory of Kathleen will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, beginning at noon at Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home, 2702 Panola Street, Catlettsburg, with Pastor Frank Hulett officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home from the hours of 6 to 8 p.m.
Kathleen will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Rose Hill Burial Park on Friday following the service.
