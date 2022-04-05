MARY L. SPEARS, 84, of Ashland, widow of Edgar Spears, died April 3 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a private graveside at the Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Arrangements are directed by Steen Funeral Home.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you