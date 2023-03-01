MARY MARGARET LEIDECKER, 82 of Ashland, widow of Don Leidecker, died Feb. 27 in Ashland Community Hospice. She was a retired Boyd County schoolteacher. There will be a private family service at Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Community Hospice of Ashland, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova is assisting with arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.

