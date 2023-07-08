MARY RUTH CLEVINGER HATFIELD, 92, of Cannonsburg, Ky., widow of Richard Dow Hatfield, died July 7. She was a retired Boyd County Vocational School Administrative Secretary. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. July 10 at First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg, 11512 Midland Trail Rd., Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Memorials are suggested to WMU Pure Water/Pure Love, PO Box 830010, Birmingham AL 35283; or First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg, 11512 Midland Trail, Ashland KY 41102; or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave, Ashland, KY 41101. Burial in Hatfield Family Cemetery, Pike County, will be private. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Cruising' now allowed in Huntington on the first Sunday of each month
- UPDATE: Man fatally shot by HPD officer
- All-Tri-State softball: Lieving large
- Dawg Dazzle makes its return to Harris Riverfront Park
- Celebrate Fourth of July with these activities
- Huntington Police ID man shot by officer; investigation reveals he was unarmed
- Dear Abby: Strict schedule leaves little room to adjust
- Blenko Glass Company announces 2023 Festival of Glass
- Higher education institutions in WV respond following recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling
- What to know about Fourth of July holiday origins and traditions
Collections
- Photos: Bubbles & Bourbon Brunch
- Photos: Independence Day celebration at Woodlands Retirement Community
- Photos: Summer Ice Cream Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: 2023 Dawg Dazzle at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Babe Ruth 14s All-Star Series, Huntington vs. Beckley
- Photos: 3-on-3 Valleyball tournament, Friday
- Photos: Marshall's One Room School House
- Photos: Workers and volunteers prepare for Summer Motion to begin
- Photos: Ironton Summer Concert Series
- Photos: People cool off at Dreamland Pool