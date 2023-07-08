The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MARY RUTH CLEVINGER HATFIELD, 92, of Cannonsburg, Ky., widow of Richard Dow Hatfield, died July 7. She was a retired Boyd County Vocational School Administrative Secretary. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. July 10 at First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg, 11512 Midland Trail Rd., Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Memorials are suggested to WMU Pure Water/Pure Love, PO Box 830010, Birmingham AL 35283; or First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg, 11512 Midland Trail, Ashland KY 41102; or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave, Ashland, KY 41101. Burial in Hatfield Family Cemetery, Pike County, will be private. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

