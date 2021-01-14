MARY T. KING, 94, of Ashland, widow of Frank King, died Jan. 12 in Oakmont Manor. She retired from General Telephone Company. Services will be private at South Ashland United Methodist Church on Jan. 19. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Donations are suggested to the church at 2203 29th St., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com

