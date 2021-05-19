MAURICE CLINE HALL JR., 64, of Ashland, brother of Mindy Rogers, Missy Stone and Marc Hall, all of Ashland, died May 16. No service is scheduled. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to Boyd County High School baseball, 14375 Lions Lane, Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you