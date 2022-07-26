MICHAEL JAMES CONLEY, 51, of Ashland, father of Aiden, Kayleigh and Rebecca, died July 8. He worked at King's Daughters Medical Center in the environmental services department. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. July 27 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Friends gather two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, a savings fund has been established for his children through PNC Bank, c/o Jennifer Shea, 1000 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

