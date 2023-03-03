MICHAEL LEE STURM, 74 of Ashland, husband of Paula Stapleton-Sturm, died Feb. 25 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He worked for the Department of Employment. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 4 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to AARF, 12365 Kevin Ave., Ashland, 41102, Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Rd., Ona, WV 25545 or Rose Hill Christian School, 1001 Winslow Rd., Ashland, 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you