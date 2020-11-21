MICHAEL LEE WILSON, 70, of Starke, Fla., formerly of Ashland, father of Christopher Michael Wilson of Starke, died Nov. 12. He was owner of MD’s Sports Pub, Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and MLI Inc. lawn care. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 28, Golden Oaks Cemetery, Ashland. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.