MICHAEL PATRICK MAHLMEISTER, 82, of Ashland, widower of Patricia Kelly Mahlmeister, died May 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Century Aluminum as Director of Labor Relations. Funeral Mass will be 12:30 p.m. May 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kelly M. Soule Memorial Fund to help pay for his grandson’s education; checks can be made payable to Michael Soule, 23 Creek Road Camp Hill, PA 17011. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

