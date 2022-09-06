MOHSEN "MIKE" YAZDANDOUST, 79, of Ashland, father of Tannaz Yazdandoust of London, England, Taha Yazdandoust of Laguna Hills, Calif., and Taylor Yazdandoust of Ashland, died Sept. 2 in Carter Nursing and Rehab. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at Cornerstone Methodist Church, 2203 29th St., Ashland. Burial to follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Memorials may be made to the mentioned church. www.steenfuneralhome.com
