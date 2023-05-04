NANCY C. KAZEE, 80 of Ashland, daughter of the late James E. and Ada Crooks Kazee, died May 2 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center in Ashland. She retired as payroll clerk with King's Daughters Medical Center. Burial will be private at Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the AHS Class of 61, Scholarship Fund, care of Susie Carter, 4335 Ferguson Drive, Ashland, KY 41101. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

