NANCY DARLENE REICHERT SCARBERRY, 89 of Louisa, Ky., wife of Daniel Scarberry Sr., died Feb. 16 at home. She worked as a home caregiver, at Jacobson's Department Store and retired from Macy's. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Preston Scarberry Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
