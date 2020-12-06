NELL MARIE SUTPHIN, 83, of Ashland, widow of William Sutphin, died Dec. 2. There will be a private family service, livestreamed at the Steen Funeral Home website www.steenfuneralhome.com/nellsutphin. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery on Dec. 9. Donations are suggested to the KDMC Auxiliary, earmarked to the Nell Sutphin Memorial Account. 

