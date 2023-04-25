NELLIE MAE SPARKS GREENE CRISP, 90 of Ashland, widow of Ernest O. Greene and Dennie A. Crisp Sr., died April 21 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. April 26 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Meade Station Church of God Youth Group, 10255 Cedar Hill Dr., Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
