NEVA LEE ROBINETTE WHITE, 90, of Ashland, widow of Clifford White, died Aug. 17 in Woodland Oaks Health Care. She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Gideons International Ashland Camp, PO Box 188, Ashland, KY 41105, or to Summit Missionary Baptist Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com

