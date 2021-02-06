NONA MARIE MUSSER, 87, of Ashland, widow of Charles Musser, died Feb. 3 in Woodland Oaks Health Care Center, Ashland. She was a retired cardiology medical tech for EKG and EGG Department at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Zoar Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Amy for Africa c/o Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th St., Ashland, KY 41104. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

