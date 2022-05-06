OLA MAE NEWSOME NOEL, 92, of Louisa, Kentucky, was called home to be with our Lord Wednesday, May 4, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her home. Ola was born October 9, 1929, in Naugatuck, W.Va., to the late Frank Newsome and Pearl Brewer Newsome. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Emory R. Noel Jr., and their daughter, Terry L. Compton (Larry), both of Louisa, Ky. Also surviving are a brother, Velt Newsome (Suzanne) of Atlanta, Ga., a sister, Sue Newsome Deskins (Jim) of Naugatuck, W.Va., and a grandson, John Emory Compton (Alison) of Hertford, N.C. Also grieving her loss are numerous nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren and their families, as well as her special caregiver, Erin Evan. Ola graduated from Lenore High School, Lenore, W.Va., and attended Morris Harvey College, where she graduated with honors in Elementary Education with majors in English and Social Studies. She then attended Marshall University, where she completed Masters in Elementary Education, Supervision and Administration. Her teaching career spanned over 40 years and included teaching in elementary and middle school, a Supervisor of Curriculum and Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Mingo County, W.Va. She also taught Science at the Louisa Middle School and was named Teacher of the Year for Lawrence County. In all her years in education, she never lost her love of teaching or her love of working with her students. Her greatest love was her family, and she enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed writing poetry, going to the beach and collecting seashells. In addition, she loved going to church and was a member of the Louisa Church of God. There will be a visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 6 p.m., and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Louisa Church of God. Burial will follow at the Riverview Memorial Gardens. All care has been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home.
