OLIVIA MAE VARNEY MADDIX, 88, of Ashland, widow of James Jack Maddix, died April 13 in Baptist Health Lexington. She was a nurse at Holzer Hospital, King’s Daughters Medical Center and Dr. Walter Williams’ office. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 16 at Rose Hill Mausoleum, Ashland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 15 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
