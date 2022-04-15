OLIVIA MAE VARNEY MADDIX, 88, of Ashland, widow of James Jack Maddix, died April 13 in Baptist Health Lexington. She was a nurse at Holzer Hospital, King’s Daughters Medical Center and Dr. Walter Williams’ office. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. April 16 at Rose Hill Mausoleum, Ashland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 15 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you