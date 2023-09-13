The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PAMELA LOUISE VanHORN, 66, of Catlettsburg, Ky., sister of Donald E. VanHorn Jr. of Ashland, died Sept. 11 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in private practice, Interhope Counseling Services. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wildwood Church of God Guatemala Mission Trip Fund, 3500 South 29th Street, Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

