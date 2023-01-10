PAMELA STEWART WATSON, 78, of Bellefonte, Ky., wife of Dr. Charles Watson, died Jan. 7. She was office manager of Ashland Ear, Nose & Throat and was a co-owner of Trio's. There will be a private celebration of life. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the King's Daughters Hospital Auxiliary. Steen Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

