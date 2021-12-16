PATRICIA ANN DAMRON of Louisa, Ky., mother of Michael Caleb Farley, died Dec. 13. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Young Funeral Home to assist with expenses.
