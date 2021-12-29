PATRICIA ANN PATTERSON FERRELL, 69, of Glasgow, Ky., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 26, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born to the late James E. and Madilyn Patterson on April 28, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va. Patty was a graduate of Marshall University and a member of Phi Mu sorority. She was a teacher for many years in Huntington, W.Va., Puyallup, Wash., and Seymour, Ind. Pre-school children were her first love, and she particularly enjoyed working with special needs children. Patty also very much enjoyed her many Golden Retrievers over the years, and along with her husband, rescued that breed, fostering or adopting all but their very first Golden, Chloe. In the '70s, she had the opportunity to travel the country with her husband playing music. She often said that experience opened up her personality, and open and friendly she was, always with a smile, a positive attitude and a kind comment wherever needed. Patty had friends everywhere, and once you became one, you knew it was for a lifetime. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Steve Ferrell; her son, Jonathan Ferrell (Taylor) of Glasgow; brother, James Patterson Jr. (Olga) of Crestview, Fla.; niece, Cheddy Patterson Walkowiak (Bill) of Crestview, Fla.; nephew, Jamie Patterson (Laura) of Crestview, Fla.; cousins, Dean and Bill Patterson of Whidbey Island, Wa.; cousin, Roberta Montgomery Allnut of Laytonsville, Md.; and Tasha (Mommy's Girl). A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Glenview Christian Church, 1403 Glenview Dr. Glasgow, KY 42141. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

