PATRICIA CONSIGLIO, 84, of Ashland, widow of Ralph Consiglio, died Dec. 4. She retired from the Kentucky State Department of Child Support Enforcement. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to South Ashland United Methodist Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
