PATRICIA KAY MACHIR, of Louisa, Ky., passed away Monday, January 10, 2022. She was born December 8, 1943, a daughter of the late William Franklin and Violette Somerville Machir. Pat graduated from Point Pleasant High School and attended Huntington Junior College. She was retired from the Lawrence County Health Department, where she was a smoking cessation counselor. Pat was recognized by the State of Kentucky for her work with the awareness of the dangers of tobacco and how important it was for her clients to understand the need for smoking cessation. Many who successfully completed the smoking cessation program would thank her for her help. She loved animals and had a great desire for rescuing them. She was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church, where she started the Email Prayer Chain Ministry. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Carol Sue Patterson. She is survived by her son, Tim (Amanda) Knopp, daughters, Michelle Pemberton, Trisha (Andy) Scott, and grandchildren, Jacynn Pemberton, Ryann Pemberton and Bill Walker Scott; sister, Deborah Hickel (Mike Harlow); special friend and father of her children, Tom Knopp; and a host of friends and church family. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with funeral services beginning at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Randy Maynard officiating at Kenova United Methodist Church, Kenova, W.Va. Graveside service will be Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawrence County Humane Society, PO Box 1331, Louisa, KY 41230, or AARF Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, 12365 Kevin Ave., Ashland, KY 41102. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfhcom.
