PATRICIA SUE RANDOLPH, 82, of Louisville, Ky., mother of Nina Bechtol of Louisville and Carla Ball of Elyria, Ohio, died Dec. 27 at home. She was an administrative secretary with the FBI and CIA in Washington, D.C. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 2 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.steenfuneralhome.com

