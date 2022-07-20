PAUL ANTHONY VITITOE, 35, of Shelby, N.C., son of Paul Edward Vititoe and Lola Carter, died July 13. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 23 at the Old Path Baptist Baptist Church, Blaine, Ky. Burial following in Old Path Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation after 4 p.m. July 22 at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.

