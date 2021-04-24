PAUL CARLTON WAMSLEY, 83, of Ashland, husband of Bonnie Lee Stevens Wamsley, died April 22. He retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 27 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Shelter of Hope, 2944 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com

