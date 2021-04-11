PAUL PRESTON WILSON, 96, of Ashland, father of Diana Ruth Whitt of Russell, Ky., and Paula Sue Clifton of Paris, Ky., died April 9 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from CSX. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 12 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Johnson County Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you