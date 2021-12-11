PAUL ROBERT MYERS, 82, of Ashland, formerly of Huntington, passed away December 7, 2021, in the Bluegrass Hospice Care. Mr. Myers was born April 17, 1939, in Burlington, Vermont, to the late Robert Marshall and Mabel Humphreys Myers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Glen Watson. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Dempf; six children, Paula Myers, Emily Myers, Gregory Myers, Theresa Hammer, Zachary Myers and Amanda Spears; grandchildren, Abbagail, Sarah, Cole, Zoe, Carlos, Felipe, Lucia, Felix, Reese, Owen, Brocke, Sage and Elijah; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Stella; and niece, Mary Anne Edwards. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington, W.Va., or to the Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators in Lexington, Ky. Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington, W.Va., with Father Dean Borgmeyer officiating. Carman Funeral Home, Flatwoods, Ky., is caring for arrangements.

