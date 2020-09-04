PAULA KAY MAYO, 64, of Ashland, life partner of Marshall Stambaugh of Ashland, died Sept. 1. She worked on the Ashland Christmas Parade and Winter Wonderland of Lights. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Donations are suggested to the James Cancer Center, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Editorial: Construction of new I-64 bridges at Nitro about to begin
- Business Beat: Ashland Town Center adding several new retailers
- Dave Peyton dies at age 76
- Man faces life after caught distributing up to 1.5 kilos of meth in Huntington area
- Grant Wells named Marshall’s starting QB for opener vs. Eastern Kentucky
- Huntington approves $1.293 million contract to begin arena plaza renovations
- West Virginia kids shining for Holliday, Herd
- Lost Huntington: The Plantation
- BIRD DOG ROSS
- Wayne church holds revival, then stops services after some members test positive for virus
Images
Collections
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, football
- Photos: Linda Childers' Summer Art Show 2020
- Photos: Ohio Valley Conference cross country meet
- Photos: Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational Golf Tournament
- Photos: Remembering Dave Peyton
- Photos: Tuesday Night Concert Series in Ironton
- Photos: Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli
- Photos: Storm damage around Huntington
- Photos: Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration: Driving for Democracy motorcade