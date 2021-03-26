PAULETTE JOHNSON, 68, of Ashland, Ky., widow of James Johnson, died March 24 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Burlington 37 Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be observed. www.slackandwallace.com.

