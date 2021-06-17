PAULINE CRYE, 93, of Cannonsburg, Ky., widow of Bobby Gene Crye, died June 14 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She had worked at Mays Donuts and Joann Fabrics. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 18 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church, 12699 US-60, Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

