PAULINE SALYER BROOKS WHEELER, 88, of Ashland, died June 22 at home. Funeral service will be private. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to Second Freewill Baptist Church, 2121 29th St., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

