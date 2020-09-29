Essential reporting in volatile times.

PHILLIP JAMES BARNES, 80, of Ashland, father of Karen Phillips of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Sept. 26 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked in retail management. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Sept. 30, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Zanesville (Ohio) Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations in lieu of flowers may be directed to Community Hospice or to the Lantern at Morning Pointe, 1063 Addington Drive, Russell, KY 41169. www.steenfuneralhome.com

