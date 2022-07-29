PHILLIP MART MAYNARD, 44, of Radcliff, Ky., passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He is survived by his wife Carrie Maynard; parents Curt and Margaret Maynard; daughters Alexis and Autumn Maynard; brother Anthony Maynard and many nieces and nephews. Phillip was a certified welder and loved hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Ashland Grace Church of the Nazarene, 2413 S. 29th St., Ashland. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you