PHYLLIS ANN BROUGHTON, 92, of Ashland, widow of Cecil Broughton, died June 29 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She worked at the Putnam Agency and for National Mines. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 2 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Dixon Cemetery, Westwood, Ky. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or to Christ United Methodist Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
