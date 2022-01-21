Faith became sight Tuesday, January 18, as PHYLLIS GALLAHER MILEM passed away at her home, with her daughters present. Phyllis was born April 7, 1935, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Charles Clifford Gallaher and Ruth Howell Gallaher. In addition to her parents, her husband, Arthur Milem Jr., sisters, Sharon K. Millis and Susan Diane Eplion, preceded her in death. Phyllis was a graduate of Ashland High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Ohio University. She enjoyed her time with the Ashland Junior Women’s Club and Women in Construction. She was a faithful member of the Tri-State Baptist Temple in South Point. She was the longest attending member, formerly served as church secretary, Sunday school teacher and held many other positions throughout the church. She and her late husband, Arthur, owned and operated Arthur Milem Inc. Mechanical Contractors, which she continued to operate many years after his passing. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Dr. Charles Arthur Milem and wife Dawn of Owensboro, Ky.; daughters, Elizabeth Milem Wack and husband Thomas of Nicholasville, Ky., Elaine Milem of South Point, Ohio; sister, Linda Barker of Ashland; grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Milem and husband Nikko, Samantha “Eliza” Elizabeth Wack, Charles Arthur Milem II, Catherine Maria Milem, Christian Thomas Milem, Corrianna Grace Milem, Caleb Josiah Milem; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Tri State Baptist Temple in South Point. Pastor Tim Jenkins will officiate. Burial will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to services, beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. To express a condolence to her family or to share a memory of Phyllis, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.
