PHYLLIS HUZZEY HARTMAN, 89, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., formerly of Ashland, wife of Jack Hartman, died Oct. 22. He was an engineer assistant at General Electric in Cincinnati. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation is suggested to your favorite charity. www.steenfuneralhome.com

