PHYLLIS PERRY, 82, of Ashland, mother of Ronald Perry II of Ashland and Veronica Nunley of Flatwoods, Ky., died April 16 in Oakmont Manor. She was owner of Perry’s Skate Center and had been an office manager for CSX. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 19 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Ashland. Donations are suggested to your favorite charity. Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you