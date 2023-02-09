POLLY J. DILLION BOWLING, 94 of Rush, Ky., widow of Elmer Russell Bowling, died Feb. 3 at home. She was co-owner of the family business, Bowling Trucking & Lime Spreading. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Bowling Cemetery on Bolts Fork. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to https://give.cincinnatichildrens.org or by mail to Cincinnati's Children's Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229-3026. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you