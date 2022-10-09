PORTER LEE STEIN, 59, of Noblesville, Ind., son of Roy and Imogene Dobyns Stein of Ashland, died Oct. 5 at home. He worked for Radio Shack and Jackson Hewitt. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at Normal Presbyterian Church; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice or Boy Scouts of America, Monon District. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you