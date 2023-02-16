RALPH DAVID BRICKEY of Ashland, husband of Linda Brickey, died Feb. 15 in Ashland Community Hospice. He retired from the Federal Correctional Facility in Boyd County and as a driver for the Ashland Bus System. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose Hill Baptist Church, 1001 Winslow Rd., Ashland, 41102 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

