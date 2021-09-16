RALPH E. CAMPBELL, 70, of Ashland, husband of Cathy Davis Campbell, died Sept. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired supervisor in the electrical shop of Marathon Catlettsburg Refinery. Celebration service took place at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Ashland First Baptist Church. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Committal service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Rose Burial Park, Ashland. www.steefuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you