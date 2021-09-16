RALPH E. CAMPBELL, 70, of Ashland, husband of Cathy Davis Campbell, died Sept. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired supervisor in the electrical shop of Marathon Catlettsburg Refinery. Celebration service took place at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Ashland First Baptist Church. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Committal service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Rose Burial Park, Ashland. www.steefuneralhome.com.
