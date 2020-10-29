Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RANDALL F. NOBLE, 70, formerly of Ashland, husband of Teresa Thornbury Noble, died Oct. 23 at home in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was a retired Kentucky State Trooper. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 31, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, and livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com; burial in Hillcrest Cemetery, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to The Salvation Army, PO Box 495126, Port Charlotte, FL 33949, or First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg, Ky. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.